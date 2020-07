Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated & no carpet! Marble, Hardwoods and Tile throughout. Enter to split formals. Dining is family sized. Kitchen redone with designer touches, slate tile, granite counters, SS appliances, double ovens, pull out cabinet drawers and lazy susan corners. LA with gas log FP. Large Master and Master Bath updated. All bedrooms up with 3 bathrooms, all in decent size. New paint of all bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs.. Pool sized backyard with awesome stone covered patio.