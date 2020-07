Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath in East Plano. Freshly painted, new luxury planks in Living areas and hall and new carpet in bedrooms. New windows installed 9.19. Both bath counters and tubs resurfaced. 2 living areas with a sitting room with tons of natural light. Eat in kitchen. Large, Dual sinks in the master. Large closets and great back yard. Exemplary rated Plano ISD. Must see.