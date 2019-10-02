2100 Houlton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Updates include wood floors throughout main living area and stairs, tile in kitchen, dining and bathrooms. The kitchen features granite, stainless appliances, large island and modern lighting. Downstairs master has large closets, high ceilings and plenty of space. Upstairs features large game room, and additional bedrooms and baths. All bedrooms in this home are large and there is a lot of closet space. Backyard has nice covered porch, and a separate storage building with large mature trees provide plenty of shade.