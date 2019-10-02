All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:07 PM

2100 Houlton Lane

2100 Houlton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Houlton Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Updates include wood floors throughout main living area and stairs, tile in kitchen, dining and bathrooms. The kitchen features granite, stainless appliances, large island and modern lighting. Downstairs master has large closets, high ceilings and plenty of space. Upstairs features large game room, and additional bedrooms and baths. All bedrooms in this home are large and there is a lot of closet space. Backyard has nice covered porch, and a separate storage building with large mature trees provide plenty of shade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Houlton Lane have any available units?
2100 Houlton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Houlton Lane have?
Some of 2100 Houlton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Houlton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Houlton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Houlton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Houlton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2100 Houlton Lane offer parking?
No, 2100 Houlton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Houlton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Houlton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Houlton Lane have a pool?
No, 2100 Houlton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Houlton Lane have accessible units?
No, 2100 Houlton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Houlton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Houlton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

