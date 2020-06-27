All apartments in Plano
2041 Usa Drive

Location

2041 Usa Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

Gorgeous two story traditional located in premier Plano community. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers a great open floor plan downstairs with soaring vaulted ceilings and easy to maintain tile floors throughout the living spaces and beautiful wood look tile floors in the first floor master. Enjoy relaxing in the spacious master en suite with an updated seamless shower, modern tile surround, his and her closets plus dual sinks. All secondary bedrooms are located upstairs with a full bath and game room for entertaining. Excellent location with Hedgecoxe Elementary and Hedrick Middle nearby. Don't miss this home! 1 dog welcome on a case by case situation with breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 Usa Drive have any available units?
2041 Usa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 Usa Drive have?
Some of 2041 Usa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 Usa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2041 Usa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 Usa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2041 Usa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2041 Usa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2041 Usa Drive offers parking.
Does 2041 Usa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 Usa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 Usa Drive have a pool?
No, 2041 Usa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2041 Usa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2041 Usa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 Usa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 Usa Drive has units with dishwashers.

