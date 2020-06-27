2041 Usa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Gorgeous two story traditional located in premier Plano community. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers a great open floor plan downstairs with soaring vaulted ceilings and easy to maintain tile floors throughout the living spaces and beautiful wood look tile floors in the first floor master. Enjoy relaxing in the spacious master en suite with an updated seamless shower, modern tile surround, his and her closets plus dual sinks. All secondary bedrooms are located upstairs with a full bath and game room for entertaining. Excellent location with Hedgecoxe Elementary and Hedrick Middle nearby. Don't miss this home! 1 dog welcome on a case by case situation with breed restrictions.