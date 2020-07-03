All apartments in Plano
1904 Vanguard Drive
1904 Vanguard Drive

Location

1904 Vanguard Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Wow! Brand new house filled with all the upgrades you can think of located in the heart of Plano (minutes to 75, shopping, restaurants, Collin County Community College, Oak Point Park Nature Preserve). Soft close drawers and cabinets, touch sensor faucet, granite ctr top, double ovens, gas stove, ... too many upgrades to mention all. Huge stacked living and dinning rooms with engineering wood. Window seats in study and breakfast nook. Guest or study with full bath and master suite downstairs. Sun filled two bedrooms and one full bath and a desk nook area upstairs. All bedrooms with walk in closet. Want a great house with no fuss yard? This BRAND NEW easy living house is your answer - rent includes lawn mowing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Vanguard Drive have any available units?
1904 Vanguard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Vanguard Drive have?
Some of 1904 Vanguard Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Vanguard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Vanguard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Vanguard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Vanguard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1904 Vanguard Drive offer parking?
No, 1904 Vanguard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Vanguard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Vanguard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Vanguard Drive have a pool?
No, 1904 Vanguard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Vanguard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1904 Vanguard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Vanguard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Vanguard Drive has units with dishwashers.

