1904 Vanguard Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Wow! Brand new house filled with all the upgrades you can think of located in the heart of Plano (minutes to 75, shopping, restaurants, Collin County Community College, Oak Point Park Nature Preserve). Soft close drawers and cabinets, touch sensor faucet, granite ctr top, double ovens, gas stove, ... too many upgrades to mention all. Huge stacked living and dinning rooms with engineering wood. Window seats in study and breakfast nook. Guest or study with full bath and master suite downstairs. Sun filled two bedrooms and one full bath and a desk nook area upstairs. All bedrooms with walk in closet. Want a great house with no fuss yard? This BRAND NEW easy living house is your answer - rent includes lawn mowing