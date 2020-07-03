1804 Crescent Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

You gotta see it to believe it! Beautifully updated home w great drive up appeal. Gorgeous custom tiled fireplace in LA. Island kitch with vertrazzo millefiori caesarstone counters, custom backsplash; 5 burner AGA gas range; built in microwave; ss farm sink, appl; large pantry. Nice laundry area off kitch. Karndean handscraped luxury plank flooring thru out common areas. All baths completely updated. Amazing master bath is en suite & boasts dual vanity; huge walk in shwr with mult shwr heads & body sprays, & bench - can you say total spa experience? Fabulous barn door to walk-in closet is a statement piece in the master bath. Covered patio off kitch.