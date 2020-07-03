1729 BLOSSOM TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Amazing UPDATES in this home situated in established community. - This is the one! Location, size and beauty! Amazing UPDATES in this home situated in established community with large mature trees. Home is great for entertaining family and friends. Ideal floor plan, two family rooms and high ceilings. Updates include fresh paint, new carpeting & ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms, lighting, new door hardware and more. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, fresh painted cabinets and new hardware. Home has plenty of storage and character. The Master and Hall Bath is REMODELED. You will love finishes, you will not be disappointed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3510986)