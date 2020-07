Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Roomy & open plan with generous sized rooms. Recent interior paint & updated features, lighting fixtures and fans in living areas & bedrooms. SS appliances & granite in kitchen with large window and view to the large backyard with in ground swimming pool. Bathrooms have been remodeled as well. Close to elementary & middle schools, park, Hwy-121 & I-75 .