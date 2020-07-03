All apartments in Plano
1709 G Avenue
Last updated March 18 2020 at 2:44 AM

1709 G Avenue

1709 G Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1709 G Avenue, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for immediate move-in! Gorgeous home with beautiful finishes walking distance to Plano downtown Arts District and the Dart Rail. Beautiful wood floors in spacious living room overlooked by gourmet kitchen. Kitchen features white soft close cabinets, granite counters, top of the line stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and Bosch stainless appliances with 36 in. 5-burner gas cook-top. Master suite features free standing tub with walk-in shower with marble bench seating and spacious walk-in closet. Covered patio off kitchen makes this house perfect for entertaining. Level 2 Electric Car Charger already installed in the garage. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 G Avenue have any available units?
1709 G Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 G Avenue have?
Some of 1709 G Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 G Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1709 G Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 G Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1709 G Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1709 G Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1709 G Avenue offers parking.
Does 1709 G Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 G Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 G Avenue have a pool?
No, 1709 G Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1709 G Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1709 G Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 G Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 G Avenue has units with dishwashers.

