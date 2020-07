Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy home next to the park & trails. Corner lot on greenbelt & park. Home is walking distance from Elementary school. Elegant formals with tall windows. Island kitchen open to breakfast & family featuring granite-tile tops, stone splash, 2 pantries, smooth-top range. Split master suite. Garden corner jet-tub! Huge Yard! Ready for 1st week Jan Move-in. Renovated Kitchen with new appliances, counter tops, cabinets & lighting fixtures. New water heater. New roof and gutters. New fence.