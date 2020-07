Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Available 7/4/2019 Beautiful Home in established West Plano Neighborhood! Large open kitchen with glass cooktop, granite CC, glass tile backsplash, bay window and the fridge stays!! Kitchen is open to living and dining room, perfect for entertaining. Home has Rich Engineered hardwood flooring and tile floors through the home. Easy access to I90 and 75. Walking distance to WestWood park, Liberty Rec center and Pool. FRIDGE, WASHER and DRYER stay! Pets are case by case fees may apply.