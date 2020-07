Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage Plano home in quiet neighborhood with GREAT schools ready for immediate move-in. New carpet! An excellent location near GB-75-TW and shopping. LARGE open kitchen. Oversized utility room has tons of extra storage and also includes utility sink. Nice sized fenced in yard great for pets. 2 storage sheds near the driveway for extra storage! Ready for immediate move-in, schedule a showing this will not last!