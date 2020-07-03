1505 Hayfield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Wonderful, Updated And Versatile 3 Bedroom Floor Plan In Fantastic Plano Location! Walk To Carpenter Middle School, Christie Elementary, Big Lakes Park With Walking & Jogging Trails, Playground, And More! Roomy Floorplan With Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Spacious Family Room With Vaulted Ceiling, Brick Gas Starter Fireplace, And Access To A Large Screened Porch And Backyard! Kitchen Is Sleek With White Cabinets, Gray Counters, Gas Range And Lots of Cabinet Space. The Master Bedroom Has A Private Bath With Tiled Shower And Walk-In Closet. Two Additional Bedrooms Are Oversized And Share A Full Bath. Backyard Has Plenty Of Room For The Family! Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schimelpfenig Library, 75 And 190!