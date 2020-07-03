All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:27 AM

1505 Hayfield Drive

1505 Hayfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Hayfield Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Wonderful, Updated And Versatile 3 Bedroom Floor Plan In Fantastic Plano Location! Walk To Carpenter Middle School, Christie Elementary, Big Lakes Park With Walking & Jogging Trails, Playground, And More! Roomy Floorplan With Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Spacious Family Room With Vaulted Ceiling, Brick Gas Starter Fireplace, And Access To A Large Screened Porch And Backyard! Kitchen Is Sleek With White Cabinets, Gray Counters, Gas Range And Lots of Cabinet Space. The Master Bedroom Has A Private Bath With Tiled Shower And Walk-In Closet. Two Additional Bedrooms Are Oversized And Share A Full Bath. Backyard Has Plenty Of Room For The Family! Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schimelpfenig Library, 75 And 190!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Hayfield Drive have any available units?
1505 Hayfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Hayfield Drive have?
Some of 1505 Hayfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Hayfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Hayfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Hayfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Hayfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1505 Hayfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Hayfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Hayfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Hayfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Hayfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 Hayfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Hayfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Hayfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Hayfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Hayfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

