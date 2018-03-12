1439 Everglades Drive, Plano, TX 75023 Park Forest
hardwood floors
fireplace
fireplace
hardwood floors
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath Great Location!! This home has a eat in kitchen with a nice open floor plan. Nice fireplace with hardwood floors . This could be the property for you. Give us a call......PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW MARCH 12TH.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
