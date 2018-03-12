All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1439 Everglades Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1439 Everglades Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1439 Everglades Drive

1439 Everglades Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1439 Everglades Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath Great Location!! This home has a eat in kitchen with a nice open floor plan. Nice fireplace with hardwood floors . This could be the property for you. Give us a call......PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW MARCH 12TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Everglades Drive have any available units?
1439 Everglades Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1439 Everglades Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Everglades Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Everglades Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1439 Everglades Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1439 Everglades Drive offer parking?
No, 1439 Everglades Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1439 Everglades Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 Everglades Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Everglades Drive have a pool?
No, 1439 Everglades Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1439 Everglades Drive have accessible units?
No, 1439 Everglades Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Everglades Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 Everglades Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1439 Everglades Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1439 Everglades Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District