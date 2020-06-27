All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 3 2019 at 12:38 AM

1428 Big Bend Drive

1428 Big Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Big Bend Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedrooms 2 baths Plano home in great location. Very close to school and park and 75! Fresh new paint and updated kitchen and baths. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Big Bend Drive have any available units?
1428 Big Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 Big Bend Drive have?
Some of 1428 Big Bend Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Big Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Big Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Big Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1428 Big Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1428 Big Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1428 Big Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 1428 Big Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Big Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Big Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 1428 Big Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Big Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 1428 Big Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Big Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 Big Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

