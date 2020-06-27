Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1428 Big Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1428 Big Bend Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 12:38 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1428 Big Bend Drive
1428 Big Bend Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1428 Big Bend Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedrooms 2 baths Plano home in great location. Very close to school and park and 75! Fresh new paint and updated kitchen and baths. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1428 Big Bend Drive have any available units?
1428 Big Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1428 Big Bend Drive have?
Some of 1428 Big Bend Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1428 Big Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Big Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Big Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1428 Big Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1428 Big Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1428 Big Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 1428 Big Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Big Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Big Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 1428 Big Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Big Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 1428 Big Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Big Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 Big Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District