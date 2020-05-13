1424 Colmar Drive

Amenities

Available for immediate move in today! Spacious 1 story 2,121 sqft 4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home on a quiet street close to parks, greenbelt trail, bicycle routes. *Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) floors in bedrooms.* Wood laminate, carpet, tile flooring, window blinds, ceiling fans, dual bathroom sinks, open patio, fenced backyard, rear driveway, garage door opener. 1 Pet accepted on a case-by-case basis with one time $500 pet fee. Req'd household gross monthly income $5,385. Deposit based on credit score, $1,795 for 650+, $3,590 for 550-649. Scores under 550 will not be approved. Tenant to supply own refrigerator, washer, dryer and maintain yard. Initial lease term thru May 31, 2020, annual renewals offered after.