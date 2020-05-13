All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1424 Colmar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1424 Colmar Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1424 Colmar Drive

1424 Colmar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1424 Colmar Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for immediate move in today! Spacious 1 story 2,121 sqft 4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home on a quiet street close to parks, greenbelt trail, bicycle routes. *Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) floors in bedrooms.* Wood laminate, carpet, tile flooring, window blinds, ceiling fans, dual bathroom sinks, open patio, fenced backyard, rear driveway, garage door opener. 1 Pet accepted on a case-by-case basis with one time $500 pet fee. Req'd household gross monthly income $5,385. Deposit based on credit score, $1,795 for 650+, $3,590 for 550-649. Scores under 550 will not be approved. Tenant to supply own refrigerator, washer, dryer and maintain yard. Initial lease term thru May 31, 2020, annual renewals offered after.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
fee: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Colmar Drive have any available units?
1424 Colmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Colmar Drive have?
Some of 1424 Colmar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Colmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Colmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Colmar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 Colmar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1424 Colmar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Colmar Drive offers parking.
Does 1424 Colmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 Colmar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Colmar Drive have a pool?
No, 1424 Colmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Colmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1424 Colmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Colmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Colmar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
fee: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District