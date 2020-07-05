All apartments in Plano
1312 Land Drive
1312 Land Drive

1312 Land Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Land Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate Home! Well maintained, Move in ready. Highly updated with Wolf Stove and built in SS refrig. Plantation shutters, C-tile floors with carpet in LR. Carpet replaced July 19 2019. Roof replaced Sept 2017. Master shower UPDATED July 2019. Pavestone backyard patio. Pavestone front walk. large garage with built in cabinets. Carport added to driveway for extra protected parking. Outside Storage building. So many things that you just have to see it. Easy access to Bush Tollway, shopping and restaurants. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Yard will be mowed by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Land Drive have any available units?
1312 Land Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Land Drive have?
Some of 1312 Land Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Land Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Land Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Land Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Land Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Land Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Land Drive offers parking.
Does 1312 Land Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Land Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Land Drive have a pool?
No, 1312 Land Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Land Drive have accessible units?
No, 1312 Land Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Land Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Land Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

