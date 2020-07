Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! This freshly painted home is ready for a new occupant. Fully updated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an elegant tiled shower this home is centrally located with access to US-75, shopping & restaurants, UTD & the Tech Corridor. Property is in a quiet, established neighborhood and boasts a covered patio. Application fee is $40 per resident over 18 (covers the background & credit check). Must have verifiable income, employment and rental history.