Plano, TX
/
1118 I Avenue
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:58 AM
Location
1118 I Avenue, Plano, TX 75074
Douglass
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy, simple and quiet! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Plano ISD! Large fenced in backyard! New refrigerator and oven. Quick and easy access to 75 and PGBT! Come live in the heart of Plano!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1118 I Avenue have any available units?
1118 I Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1118 I Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1118 I Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 I Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1118 I Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1118 I Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1118 I Avenue offers parking.
Does 1118 I Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 I Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 I Avenue have a pool?
No, 1118 I Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1118 I Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1118 I Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 I Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 I Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 I Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 I Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
