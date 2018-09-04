All apartments in Plano
1112 Lombardy Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1112 Lombardy Drive

1112 Lombardy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Lombardy Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify information herein is accurate, including schools.
You waited and waited for a new home. This is one is ready for you to enjoy fall and settle into a superb LOCATION!
Updated kitchen, Huge backyard, and Man cave or Office. Open floor plan with multiple living areas, Huge master bedroom with a nice size walk-in closet. Minutes from Chisholm Trail, Big Lake Park, Starbucks, Interstate 75, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

