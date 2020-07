Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Bright and Open space home. High ceiling and fully updated with new paints and new floors. No Carpets. Wood floor in living and formal dining. Tile in Kitchen and all bedrooms, Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash. Master bath and hall bath both updated. Big back yard. Excellent Plano School and close to park. easy access to 75 and all shopping.