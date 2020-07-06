All apartments in Plano
1103 Brentwood Dr
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:34 PM

1103 Brentwood Dr

1103 Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Brentwood Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING TODAY!! MOVE-IN READY! Modern one-story home with newly updated kitchen and bathrooms. New granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood floors, lighting, ceiling fans, and paint. Awesome floor plan with huge, open kitchen/breakfast nook and split bedrooms. HUGE 2-car garage, sizable back yard with large storage shed. Large walk-in closet and bathroom in Master bedroom. Powerful A/C unit is only 2 years old. Tons of storage, closet and cabinet space!

Awesome location...one-minute walk from Sigler Elementary (Plano ISD schools) and just a few blocks away from the Texas Swimming Pool. Just a few minute drive from Hwy 75 and 190, tons of retail and restaurants, Sam Johnson Recreation Center and Chisholm Trail. Very safe and stable neighborhood.

About the Landlord...We are a local family who wants their tenants to really feel like they are at home and enjoy living here. We are very responsive and open to communication (text, email, phone). We manage the property ourselves to allow us to build a trustworthy relationship with our tenants and ensure that they are satisfied! We even offer online payment options (credit card, debit card or ACH) for added convenience.

(RLNE5157740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Brentwood Dr have any available units?
1103 Brentwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 Brentwood Dr have?
Some of 1103 Brentwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Brentwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Brentwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Brentwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 Brentwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1103 Brentwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Brentwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1103 Brentwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Brentwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Brentwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1103 Brentwood Dr has a pool.
Does 1103 Brentwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1103 Brentwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Brentwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Brentwood Dr has units with dishwashers.

