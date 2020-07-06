1103 Brentwood Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING TODAY!! MOVE-IN READY! Modern one-story home with newly updated kitchen and bathrooms. New granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood floors, lighting, ceiling fans, and paint. Awesome floor plan with huge, open kitchen/breakfast nook and split bedrooms. HUGE 2-car garage, sizable back yard with large storage shed. Large walk-in closet and bathroom in Master bedroom. Powerful A/C unit is only 2 years old. Tons of storage, closet and cabinet space!



Awesome location...one-minute walk from Sigler Elementary (Plano ISD schools) and just a few blocks away from the Texas Swimming Pool. Just a few minute drive from Hwy 75 and 190, tons of retail and restaurants, Sam Johnson Recreation Center and Chisholm Trail. Very safe and stable neighborhood.



About the Landlord...We are a local family who wants their tenants to really feel like they are at home and enjoy living here. We are very responsive and open to communication (text, email, phone). We manage the property ourselves to allow us to build a trustworthy relationship with our tenants and ensure that they are satisfied! We even offer online payment options (credit card, debit card or ACH) for added convenience.



(RLNE5157740)