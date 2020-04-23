1100 Kesser Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to a nice and secluded 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Plano ISD. This home features a huge cul-de-sac lot, laminate and tile flooring throughout, updated vinyl windows and more!. This home is ready for move in TODAY! Just minutes away from 75 and all the shopping and dining you can handle!!! Plenty of space in the backyard for entertaining or just playing around! This area is very desirable and, as of 9.19.19, there is only one other home currently active on the market for lease within the subdivision. Be the first to view and lease!! Landlord will only consider minimum 2 year lease at this time. No Section 8.