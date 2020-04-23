All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1100 Kesser Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1100 Kesser Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:58 PM

1100 Kesser Drive

1100 Kesser Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1100 Kesser Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to a nice and secluded 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Plano ISD. This home features a huge cul-de-sac lot, laminate and tile flooring throughout, updated vinyl windows and more!. This home is ready for move in TODAY! Just minutes away from 75 and all the shopping and dining you can handle!!! Plenty of space in the backyard for entertaining or just playing around! This area is very desirable and, as of 9.19.19, there is only one other home currently active on the market for lease within the subdivision. Be the first to view and lease!! Landlord will only consider minimum 2 year lease at this time. No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Kesser Drive have any available units?
1100 Kesser Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Kesser Drive have?
Some of 1100 Kesser Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Kesser Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Kesser Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Kesser Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Kesser Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1100 Kesser Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Kesser Drive offers parking.
Does 1100 Kesser Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Kesser Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Kesser Drive have a pool?
No, 1100 Kesser Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Kesser Drive have accessible units?
No, 1100 Kesser Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Kesser Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Kesser Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District