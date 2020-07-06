1013 Ridgefield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Sought after single story home that has been well maintained. Good floor plan with two living areas. Conveniently located near the neighborhood elementary school. Large covered patio leads to large grassy private back yard. Easy access to major highways like George Bush and I75. Close to restaurants and entertainment. Set in the heart of Plano. Wall paper is being removed.