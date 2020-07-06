1013 Ridgefield Drive, Plano, TX 75075 Dallas North Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Sought after single story home that has been well maintained. Good floor plan with two living areas. Conveniently located near the neighborhood elementary school. Large covered patio leads to large grassy private back yard. Easy access to major highways like George Bush and I75. Close to restaurants and entertainment. Set in the heart of Plano. Wall paper is being removed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Ridgefield Drive have any available units?
1013 Ridgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Ridgefield Drive have?
Some of 1013 Ridgefield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Ridgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Ridgefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.