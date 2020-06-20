All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1008 Ledgemont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1008 Ledgemont Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:01 AM

1008 Ledgemont Drive

1008 Ledgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1008 Ledgemont Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3-2-2 on quiet cul de sac street with access to miles of jogging and biking trails. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout (no carpet) and new commodes installed January 2017. Upgrades to the kitchen include newer appliances, tile flooring and paint. Enjoy the privacy of your backyard in the large 10x20 enclosed sun room. The large back yard is surrounded by an 8 foot privacy fence with a 20x20 wooden deck for those cooler days to come in the fall. There is a 120 sf. storage shed in the side yard. Centrally located with close proximity to HWY 75, Waters Creek golf course, The Shops at Waters Creek, Shops of Fairview and 85+ acres of hiking trails in the Connemara Preserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Ledgemont Drive have any available units?
1008 Ledgemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Ledgemont Drive have?
Some of 1008 Ledgemont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Ledgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Ledgemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Ledgemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Ledgemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1008 Ledgemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Ledgemont Drive offers parking.
Does 1008 Ledgemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Ledgemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Ledgemont Drive have a pool?
No, 1008 Ledgemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Ledgemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1008 Ledgemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Ledgemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Ledgemont Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District