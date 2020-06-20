1008 Ledgemont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3-2-2 on quiet cul de sac street with access to miles of jogging and biking trails. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout (no carpet) and new commodes installed January 2017. Upgrades to the kitchen include newer appliances, tile flooring and paint. Enjoy the privacy of your backyard in the large 10x20 enclosed sun room. The large back yard is surrounded by an 8 foot privacy fence with a 20x20 wooden deck for those cooler days to come in the fall. There is a 120 sf. storage shed in the side yard. Centrally located with close proximity to HWY 75, Waters Creek golf course, The Shops at Waters Creek, Shops of Fairview and 85+ acres of hiking trails in the Connemara Preserve.