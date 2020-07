Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Amazing Home in the heart of downtown New Braunfels, walking distance from all the action! This 1940's home has been updated to fit modern needs. The home comes with All the appliances, including washer and dryer. The backyard is perfect for enjoying a nice day while sitting under the pergola. Call to schedule your showing today, this one wont last long! Dogs allowed upon the owners permission.