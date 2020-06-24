534 Creekside Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping Center! Refrigerator Included! - Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping Center! This Home Comes Complete with Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/ Backsplash, Stove/Oven Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Wood Like Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closets, Back Patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included. CISD. 2 Pets Max, 60lbs Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3849370)