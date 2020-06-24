All apartments in New Braunfels
534 Creekside Circle
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

534 Creekside Circle

534 Creekside Circle · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

534 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping Center! Refrigerator Included! - Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping Center! This Home Comes Complete with Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/ Backsplash, Stove/Oven Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Wood Like Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closets, Back Patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included. CISD. 2 Pets Max, 60lbs Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3849370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Creekside Circle have any available units?
534 Creekside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 534 Creekside Circle have?
Some of 534 Creekside Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Creekside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
534 Creekside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Creekside Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Creekside Circle is pet friendly.
Does 534 Creekside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 534 Creekside Circle offers parking.
Does 534 Creekside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Creekside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Creekside Circle have a pool?
No, 534 Creekside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 534 Creekside Circle have accessible units?
No, 534 Creekside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Creekside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Creekside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Creekside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Creekside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
