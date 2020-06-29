All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 475 S Guenther.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
475 S Guenther
Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:54 PM

475 S Guenther

475 South Guenther Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

475 South Guenther Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming one bedroom, one bath. Unit located in main floor, (a also a smaller apartment available on upper level). Upper level unit is currently occupied until the end of February.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 S Guenther have any available units?
475 S Guenther doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 475 S Guenther have?
Some of 475 S Guenther's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 S Guenther currently offering any rent specials?
475 S Guenther is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 S Guenther pet-friendly?
No, 475 S Guenther is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 475 S Guenther offer parking?
No, 475 S Guenther does not offer parking.
Does 475 S Guenther have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 S Guenther does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 S Guenther have a pool?
No, 475 S Guenther does not have a pool.
Does 475 S Guenther have accessible units?
No, 475 S Guenther does not have accessible units.
Does 475 S Guenther have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 S Guenther does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 475 S Guenther have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 S Guenther does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas