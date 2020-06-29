Rent Calculator
Home
New Braunfels, TX
475 S Guenther
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
475 S Guenther
475 South Guenther Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
475 South Guenther Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming one bedroom, one bath. Unit located in main floor, (a also a smaller apartment available on upper level). Upper level unit is currently occupied until the end of February.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 475 S Guenther have any available units?
475 S Guenther doesn't have any available units at this time.
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 475 S Guenther have?
Some of 475 S Guenther's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 475 S Guenther currently offering any rent specials?
475 S Guenther is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 S Guenther pet-friendly?
No, 475 S Guenther is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 475 S Guenther offer parking?
No, 475 S Guenther does not offer parking.
Does 475 S Guenther have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 S Guenther does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 S Guenther have a pool?
No, 475 S Guenther does not have a pool.
Does 475 S Guenther have accessible units?
No, 475 S Guenther does not have accessible units.
Does 475 S Guenther have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 S Guenther does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 475 S Guenther have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 S Guenther does not have units with air conditioning.
