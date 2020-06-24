2232 Stoneleigh Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

**Call today to find out about our move-in special** Lovely home in Avery Park features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and formal dining room. This home also has a covered back porch and ceiling fans. Neighborhood has an elementary school around the corner, community pool and park.

Lovely home in Avery Park features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and formal dining room. This home also has a covered back porch and ceiling fans. Neighborhood has an elementary school around the corner, community pool and park.