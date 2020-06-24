All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated March 15 2019 at 10:33 PM

2232 Stoneleigh Dr.

2232 Stoneleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Stoneleigh Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
**Call today to find out about our move-in special** Lovely home in Avery Park features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and formal dining room. This home also has a covered back porch and ceiling fans. Neighborhood has an elementary school around the corner, community pool and park.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. have any available units?
2232 Stoneleigh Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. have?
Some of 2232 Stoneleigh Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Stoneleigh Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. offers parking.
Does 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. has a pool.
Does 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2232 Stoneleigh Dr. has units with air conditioning.
