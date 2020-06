Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 story in Dove Crossing. Room to spread out downstairs with your living room, separate dining area, kitchen and breakfast nook w/ gorgeous wood floors throughout. All 3 bedrooms upstairs w/ family room. Oversized walk-in closets found in secondary rooms, great size M-BR offers full bath & large walk-in closet. Fenced in back yard great for entertainment w/ covered patio and backs up to a greenbelt area Easy access to IH-35, shopping and so much more.