Amenities

garage walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Two Story Rental Home that has four bedrooms that is located in the Stone Gate Subdivision. Easy access to I-35, shopping & schools. Eat-in-kitchen, walk-in pantry/laundry, formal dining, half bath and 19x14 living area downstairs. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath, double vanity and tub/shower combo. This property conveys a Fridge!!! Very well maintained home and you will not be disappointed!!!