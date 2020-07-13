The Barons

Lease Length: 7-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 or higher depending on evaluation
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee, $150 Administrative Fee
Additional: Water/Sewer/Valet Trash/Pest Control: One Bedroom Est. $86, Two Bedroom Est. $102
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garages $100-$125/ Month, Carports Available for $30/Month. Other. Garages, carports and parking for additional vehicles available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking details.
Storage Details: In-building: $25/month, Patio storage available at no additional cost.