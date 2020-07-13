All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

The Barons

2101 US Highway 80 E · (972) 441-7480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX 75150

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 21

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 25

$936

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Sep 11

$936

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. Oct 16

$1,202

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 300 · Avail. Oct 16

$1,202

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 300 · Avail. Oct 16

$1,202

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Barons.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
media room
cats allowed
on-site laundry
car wash area
conference room
hot tub
putting green
trash valet
The Barons Apartment Homes in the heart of Mesquite, Texas, lies within walking distance to Town East Mall, Retail District, a variety of restaurants and just blocks away from the Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters, The Marketplace at Town Centre, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 or higher depending on evaluation
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee, $150 Administrative Fee
Additional: Water/Sewer/Valet Trash/Pest Control: One Bedroom Est. $86, Two Bedroom Est. $102
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garages $100-$125/ Month, Carports Available for $30/Month. Other. Garages, carports and parking for additional vehicles available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking details.
Storage Details: In-building: $25/month, Patio storage available at no additional cost.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Barons have any available units?
The Barons has 50 units available starting at $916 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does The Barons have?
Some of The Barons's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Barons currently offering any rent specials?
The Barons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Barons pet-friendly?
Yes, The Barons is pet friendly.
Does The Barons offer parking?
Yes, The Barons offers parking.
Does The Barons have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Barons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Barons have a pool?
Yes, The Barons has a pool.
Does The Barons have accessible units?
No, The Barons does not have accessible units.
Does The Barons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Barons has units with dishwashers.
