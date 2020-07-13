Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed on-site laundry car wash area conference room hot tub putting green trash valet

The Barons Apartment Homes in the heart of Mesquite, Texas, lies within walking distance to Town East Mall, Retail District, a variety of restaurants and just blocks away from the Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters, The Marketplace at Town Centre, and so much more.