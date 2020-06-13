Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

112 Accessible Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX

Last updated June 13
28 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
Last updated June 13
Trails
8 Units Available
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
803 sqft
Sparkling pool with sun deck, grills for poolside cook-outs. Double-gated grassy bark park. Comfortable homes with nine-foot ceilings, tile flooring, and washer/dryer connections. Walk to Audubon Park.
Last updated June 13
$
11 Units Available
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Country Club Apartments, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from all the rest! Our one- and two-bedroom apartment and townhomes offer refinished countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, walk in closets,
Results within 1 mile of Mesquite
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$734
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
954 sqft
At The Hills of Palos Verdes, we are committed to providing our residents with a neighborly community equipped with exceptional amenities. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes feature woodburning fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 2
$
Montclair
16 Units Available
Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxurious community offers resort-like features including a fitness room, community dining area with dining plans available, and a pool. Spacious interiors with stunning kitchen finishes. Lots of storage.
Results within 5 miles of Mesquite
Last updated June 13
$
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
34 Units Available
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
821 sqft
Located right across from White Rock Creek and its namesake lake, this community is only minutes from Downtown Dallas. Community features include onsite gym and swimming pool. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
10 Units Available
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
969 sqft
If you dig the idea of lakeside living without leaving the city, welcome to Lakewood, which features the jewel of Dallas - White Rock Lake.
Last updated June 13
$
Casa Linda
25 Units Available
Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$790
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1004 sqft
Stylish apartments with open layouts and energy efficient appliances. Community includes outdoor and indoor pools. Minutes from the Dallas Arboretum and White Rock Lake. Near bars, restaurants, and shops on and around Ferguson Road.
Last updated June 13
Forest Hills
5 Units Available
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Villas Del Tesoro, a residential community featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Dallas, TX.
Last updated June 13
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
19 Units Available
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1041 sqft
Luxurious community offers pool, sauna and outdoor kitchen. Units feature brushed nickel fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to some of the city's most elegant shopping and dining, near the Santa Fe Trail.
Last updated June 13
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
25 Units Available
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1234 sqft
Located in the Lakewood area of Dallas at White Rock Lake, Lakewood Flats Apartments is a luxury apartment community with a most desirable balance, casual elegance, sophisticated urbanism and a world of style dedicated solely to you.
Last updated June 13
26 Units Available
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1200 sqft
Historic neighborhood filled with trees. Close to downtown. Renovated kitchens with granite, tile and new lighting. All-new gym and cyber caf̩, pool and community fire pit for all tenants.
Last updated June 13
30 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Ray Hubbard Ranch I
1365 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
At Ray Hubbard Ranch I Apartments, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Ray Hubbard Ranch offers a sparkling swimming pool, mature landscaping with large trees, and plenty of green areas.
Last updated June 13
$
Lake Highlands
73 Units Available
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1114 sqft
NOW OPEN // Located in Northeast Dallas, Shoreview Flats is a brand-new apartment community that will deliver unparalleled luxury living and one- and two-bedroom apartments in Dallas, TX.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,094
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1079 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Garland. On-site amenities include Luxer One locker system. Apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and open floor plans. Patios and balconies provided. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1197 sqft
Nestled in the quiet residential area of Lakewood, San Mateo Forest is White Rock's best-kept secret. Our community is secluded but very much in the center of the finest shopping and dining venues in the city.
Last updated June 13
Crystal
1 Unit Available
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new apartment at Lake Meadows Apartments. Residents can easily connect with a number of points of interest in the surrounding area. Choose between 1 to 2 bedroom floorplans and then swing by for a time to see the community up-close.
Last updated June 13
$
Casa View
15 Units Available
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1322 sqft
Experience lakefront living at the Reserve at White Rock Apartments in Dallas, TX. Allow the peaceful sounds and wooded views of White Rock Lake surround you as you are swept away into a private world of your own.
Results within 10 miles of Mesquite
Last updated June 13
Lake Highlands
12 Units Available
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1028 sqft
Minutes from I-695 and numerous area parks. Recently renovated community with updates such as a fireplace, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
$
12 Units Available
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
961 sqft
Bellaveux provides an intimate boutique apartment experience. We know our residents are living out loud and are passionate about their lifestyle. We are passionate in our desire to provide a unique, upscale living experience for our residents.
Last updated June 13
37 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1274 sqft
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.

June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Mesquite rent trends were flat over the past month

Mesquite rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Mesquite stand at $1,104 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,371 for a two-bedroom. Mesquite's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesquite, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

    Mesquite rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Mesquite, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mesquite is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Mesquite's median two-bedroom rent of $1,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Mesquite.
    • While Mesquite's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesquite than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Mesquite.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

