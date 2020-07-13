Apartment List
/
TX
/
mesquite
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

410 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
22 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
12 Units Available
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens, numerous windows for abundant natural light. Options for stackable washer/dryer or on-site laundry facility. Elevators for accessibility. One half mile to US-80.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
964 sqft
Stylish units with custom cabinetry and brushed nickel features. Community includes a laundry facility, courtyard, and hespa. Right near numerous entertainment options, including Town East Mall and Mesquite Municipal Golf Course. By I-635.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Trails
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
803 sqft
Sparkling pool with sun deck, grills for poolside cook-outs. Double-gated grassy bark park. Comfortable homes with nine-foot ceilings, tile flooring, and washer/dryer connections. Walk to Audubon Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
52 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
33 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
$
5 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1202 sqft
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
15 Units Available
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1012 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mesquite with frontage road access to Hwy 80. Near I-30 and I-635. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Close to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
16 Units Available
Village Green
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
Studio
$775
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
930 sqft
Tucked away from the Dallas bustle, Pinehurst Place Apartments in Mesquite, Texas offers all the conveniences of the city without all the hassle. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, you'll be close to Downtown Dallas, and the DFW Airport.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Towne Crossing
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1035 sqft
When you are searching for luxury apartments in Mesquite, Texas, there is only one place you will want to be - The Place Apartments! Convenient to I-30 and I-635, you will have easy access to Dallas and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Towne Crossing
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
865 sqft
Luxury community includes two pools, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Located close to I-30, the 635 LBJ Freeway and Highway 80. Apartments have covered patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens, and full washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
8 Units Available
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Country Club Apartments, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from all the rest! Our one- and two-bedroom apartment and townhomes offer refinished countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, walk in closets,
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
934 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in resort-style complex convenient to Town East Mall and Cannaday Elementary School. Patio or balcony offers view of spacious swimming pool. Extra storage available. Complimentary cable.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
6 Units Available
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd, Mesquite, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
967 sqft
Comfortable homes near I-30. Homes feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and ice makers. Enjoy a gym and grill area on-site. A stone's throw from DART lines. Near Eastfield College.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
7 Units Available
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a fun and country casual lifestyle perfect for busy people who desire the best of both worlds at Heather Creek Apartment Homes. You're just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 30 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1023 sqft
Convenient location near Town East Mall and I-635. Community amenities include two pools, a fitness center, dog park and clubhouse. Apartments feature plentiful storage, high-speed internet and spacious floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Mesquite
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
51 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
20 Units Available
Eastern
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
18 Units Available
Casa Linda
The Elise
1720 John West Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
New West
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.

July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mesquite rents increase sharply over the past month

Mesquite rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mesquite stand at $1,110 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,379 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Mesquite's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesquite, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mesquite

    As rents have increased marginally in Mesquite, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mesquite is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Mesquite's median two-bedroom rent of $1,379 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Mesquite's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mesquite than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMesquite 3 BedroomsMesquite Accessible ApartmentsMesquite Apartments under $1,000Mesquite Apartments under $800
    Mesquite Apartments under $900Mesquite Apartments with BalconyMesquite Apartments with GarageMesquite Apartments with GymMesquite Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMesquite Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMesquite Apartments with Parking
    Mesquite Apartments with PoolMesquite Apartments with Washer-DryerMesquite Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesquite Furnished ApartmentsMesquite Pet Friendly PlacesMesquite Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
    Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
    North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Towne Crossing

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
    El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District