Apartment List
/
TX
/
mesquite
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM

113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
13 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Results within 1 mile of Mesquite
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
36 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2037 Moonlight Trail
2037 Moonlight Trail, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Nice Home located in Heartland! Three bedroom; two bath; Government voucher accepted

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
4108 Dragonfly Court
4108 Dragonfly Court, Kaufman County, TX
Better than New! Barely lived.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
4016 Red Rock Drive
4016 Red Rock Drive, Kaufman County, TX
A 4 bedroom 2 bath home; the 4th one can be treated as study.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2033 Kings Forest Drive
2033 Kings Forrest Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2033 Kings Forest Drive in Kaufman County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
4035 Eagle Drive
4035 Eagle Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1419 sqft
Ready to move in property in desired Heartland location. Carpets replaced in May 2020, kitchen offers elegant maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, great open floor plan with a large backyard.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2016 Karsen Lane
2016 Karsen Lane, Kaufman County, TX
Nice split bedroom home with flexible floor plan, see the plan in the transaction desk. Bedroom four could be study, den, playroom, craft or music room.
Results within 5 miles of Mesquite
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
19 Units Available
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1041 sqft
Luxurious community offers pool, sauna and outdoor kitchen. Units feature brushed nickel fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to some of the city's most elegant shopping and dining, near the Santa Fe Trail.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
$
123 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
10 Units Available
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1150 sqft
Sterlingshire is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
$
Casa View
32 Units Available
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1411 sqft
Indulge in the beauty of nature at your fingertips when you come home to the Trails of White Rock Apartments in Dallas, Tx.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
49 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Piedmont
2 Units Available
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$915
1169 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regis Square in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
25 Units Available
Enclave on Pioneer
4614 Pioneer Rd, Balch Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1050 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and studio apartments, this complex is located on Pioneer Rd. and offers a variety of amenities. Perks include wood floors, natural light, large closets, new kitchens, and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
2101 Juniper Drive
2101 Juniper Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1591 sqft
2017 Luxury Home Built by Megatel in Windmill Farms! Single Story with Open Floor plan! Very convenient location: Easy access to highway 80; 25 Minutes away from downtown Dallas! 15 Minutes away from Lavon Lake! Community host 5 schools, 2 pools,

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
5005 Creekdale Court
5005 Creekdale Ct, Kaufman County, TX
Pretty open kitchen 4.3.2 HH contemporary 2241 sqft home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside the community.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
5200 Prairie Rose Drive
5200 Prairie Rose Dr, Kaufman County, TX
Open kitchen 4.2.2 HH contemporary home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside this community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
2133 Cedar Park Drive
2133 Cedar Park Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1616 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home in Forney! The house has great features for anyone to enjoy. This one is a steal! Comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The house offers a nice size Master bedroom and master bathroom suite.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
1217 Singletree Court
1217 Singletree Court, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2320 sqft
Beautiful Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Master Planned Windmill Farms. Unique 2 Story on corner lot in cul d sac. Low traffic. This home features an open floor plan, a 2 car garage, Formal dining room, and a room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
11170 Jennifer Circle
11170 Jennifer Circle, Kaufman County, TX
Check out the 3D Virtual Tour.Charming home nestled in a quiet neighborhood with great schools on a little over an acre lot.Features Hardwood floors throughout,including under the carpet in perfect condition.

June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mesquite rent trends were flat over the past month

Mesquite rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Mesquite stand at $1,104 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,371 for a two-bedroom. Mesquite's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesquite, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

    Mesquite rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Mesquite, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mesquite is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Mesquite's median two-bedroom rent of $1,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Mesquite.
    • While Mesquite's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesquite than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Mesquite.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMesquite 3 BedroomsMesquite Accessible ApartmentsMesquite Apartments under $1,000Mesquite Apartments under $800
    Mesquite Apartments under $900Mesquite Apartments with BalconyMesquite Apartments with GarageMesquite Apartments with GymMesquite Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMesquite Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMesquite Apartments with Parking
    Mesquite Apartments with PoolMesquite Apartments with Washer-DryerMesquite Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesquite Furnished ApartmentsMesquite Pet Friendly PlacesMesquite Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
    Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
    North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Towne Crossing

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
    El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District