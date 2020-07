Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage gym bbq/grill business center clubhouse hot tub playground

Enjoy a fun and country casual lifestyle perfect for busy people who desire the best of both worlds at Heather Creek Apartment Homes. You're just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Select a wonderful new apartment home from a variety of one, two, and three bedroom plans designed for the wide open spaces of comfort and convenience.



We offer optional features such as built in computer desks, built in bookshelves, island kitchens, garden tubs, and ceiling fans. Our homes are complete with full size microwave ovens, frost free refrigerators with ice makers, dishwasher and garbage disposal. All homes are equipped for a full size washer and dryer as well.