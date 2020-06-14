Apartment List
302 Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mesquite renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
52 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
28 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Towne Crossing
13 Units Available
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
964 sqft
Stylish units with custom cabinetry and brushed nickel features. Community includes a laundry facility, courtyard, and hespa. Right near numerous entertainment options, including Town East Mall and Mesquite Municipal Golf Course. By I-635.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Towne Crossing
35 Units Available
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$836
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
865 sqft
Luxury community includes two pools, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Located close to I-30, the 635 LBJ Freeway and Highway 80. Apartments have covered patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens, and full washer/dryer connections.
Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
4 Units Available
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd, Mesquite, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
967 sqft
Comfortable homes near I-30. Homes feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and ice makers. Enjoy a gym and grill area on-site. A stone's throw from DART lines. Near Eastfield College.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
11 Units Available
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Country Club Apartments, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from all the rest! Our one- and two-bedroom apartment and townhomes offer refinished countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, walk in closets,
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Village Green
13 Units Available
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
Studio
$740
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
930 sqft
Tucked away from the Dallas bustle, Pinehurst Place Apartments in Mesquite, Texas offers all the conveniences of the city without all the hassle. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, you'll be close to Downtown Dallas, and the DFW Airport.
Results within 1 mile of Mesquite
Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
35 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
Casa Linda
12 Units Available
The Elise
1720 John West Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
13 Units Available
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$734
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
954 sqft
At The Hills of Palos Verdes, we are committed to providing our residents with a neighborly community equipped with exceptional amenities. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes feature woodburning fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Mesquite
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Casa View
18 Units Available
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1146 sqft
Community backs up to Lake Highlands Park and White Rock Lake. Mountain bike rentals available. Outdoor kitchen with grills and fireplace. Fitness center with spinning room. Luxury homes with black and clean steel appliances, granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
27 Units Available
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1200 sqft
Historic neighborhood filled with trees. Close to downtown. Renovated kitchens with granite, tile and new lighting. All-new gym and cyber caf̩, pool and community fire pit for all tenants.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
999 sqft
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Eastern
6 Units Available
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful complex close to Lake Ray Hubbard and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious apartments with W/D hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Community has fire pit, sparkling pool and large, welcoming clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
18 Units Available
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1041 sqft
Luxurious community offers pool, sauna and outdoor kitchen. Units feature brushed nickel fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to some of the city's most elegant shopping and dining, near the Santa Fe Trail.
Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
123 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
9 Units Available
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
969 sqft
If you dig the idea of lakeside living without leaving the city, welcome to Lakewood, which features the jewel of Dallas - White Rock Lake.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Crystal
7 Units Available
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1117 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
10 Units Available
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$979
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1150 sqft
Sterlingshire is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
Studio
$981
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1092 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Mesquite, TX

Welcome to Mesquite, a small town that is holding onto that true southern flavor in an age where big-city skyscrapers and suburban McMansions plague the cities and suburbs of Texas. Mesquite is simple, down-to-earth, crazy about football, and the best place in the south to witness real cowboys doing their thing, especially when the rodeo season comes around.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mesquite? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mesquite, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mesquite renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

