367 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
10 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1023 sqft
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
52 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
934 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in resort-style complex convenient to Town East Mall and Cannaday Elementary School. Patio or balcony offers view of spacious swimming pool. Extra storage available. Complimentary cable.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Towne Crossing
12 Units Available
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
964 sqft
Stylish units with custom cabinetry and brushed nickel features. Community includes a laundry facility, courtyard, and hespa. Right near numerous entertainment options, including Town East Mall and Mesquite Municipal Golf Course. By I-635.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
28 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
998 sqft
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
4 Units Available
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
967 sqft
Comfortable homes near I-30. Homes feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and ice makers. Enjoy a gym and grill area on-site. A stone's throw from DART lines. Near Eastfield College.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Trails
9 Units Available
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
803 sqft
Sparkling pool with sun deck, grills for poolside cook-outs. Double-gated grassy bark park. Comfortable homes with nine-foot ceilings, tile flooring, and washer/dryer connections. Walk to Audubon Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Towne Crossing
34 Units Available
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
865 sqft
Luxury community includes two pools, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Located close to I-30, the 635 LBJ Freeway and Highway 80. Apartments have covered patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens, and full washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
924 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
10 Units Available
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$948
1102 sqft
Spacious kitchens, numerous windows for abundant natural light. Options for stackable washer/dryer or on-site laundry facility. Elevators for accessibility. One half mile to US-80.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Towne Crossing
22 Units Available
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1035 sqft
When you are searching for luxury apartments in Mesquite, Texas, there is only one place you will want to be - The Place Apartments! Convenient to I-30 and I-635, you will have easy access to Dallas and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Village Green
13 Units Available
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
930 sqft
Tucked away from the Dallas bustle, Pinehurst Place Apartments in Mesquite, Texas offers all the conveniences of the city without all the hassle. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, you'll be close to Downtown Dallas, and the DFW Airport.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 8 at 04:42pm
4 Units Available
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1023 sqft
Convenient location near Town East Mall and I-635. Community amenities include two pools, a fitness center, dog park and clubhouse. Apartments feature plentiful storage, high-speed internet and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
10 Units Available
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1012 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mesquite with frontage road access to Hwy 80. Near I-30 and I-635. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Close to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
9 Units Available
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
977 sqft
Enjoy a fun and country casual lifestyle perfect for busy people who desire the best of both worlds at Heather Creek Apartment Homes. You're just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
974 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
New West
8 Units Available
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1048 sqft
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
858 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Eastern
27 Units Available
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
11 Units Available
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
837 sqft
FifteenForty offers a blend of livability, design, and quality. Located at 1540 Chenault St. in Dallas' Little Forest Hill's Neighborhood, FifteenForty is well situated with access to I-30, I-635, and Northwest Highway.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
35 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1047 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Casa Linda
14 Units Available
The Elise
1720 John West Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise.

June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mesquite rent trends were flat over the past month

Mesquite rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Mesquite stand at $1,104 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,371 for a two-bedroom. Mesquite's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesquite, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

    Mesquite rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Mesquite, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mesquite is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Mesquite's median two-bedroom rent of $1,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Mesquite.
    • While Mesquite's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesquite than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Mesquite.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

