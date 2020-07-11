Apartment List
/
TX
/
mesquite
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:40 AM

248 Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
16 Units Available
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1012 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mesquite with frontage road access to Hwy 80. Near I-30 and I-635. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Close to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
17 Units Available
Village Green
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
Studio
$775
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
930 sqft
Tucked away from the Dallas bustle, Pinehurst Place Apartments in Mesquite, Texas offers all the conveniences of the city without all the hassle. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, you'll be close to Downtown Dallas, and the DFW Airport.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
22 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Country Club Apartments, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from all the rest! Our one- and two-bedroom apartment and townhomes offer refinished countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, walk in closets,
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
7 Units Available
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a fun and country casual lifestyle perfect for busy people who desire the best of both worlds at Heather Creek Apartment Homes. You're just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 30 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1023 sqft
Convenient location near Town East Mall and I-635. Community amenities include two pools, a fitness center, dog park and clubhouse. Apartments feature plentiful storage, high-speed internet and spacious floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Mesquite
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
4 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
New West
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
15 Units Available
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Mesquite
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
55 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
28 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
24 Units Available
Casa View
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1411 sqft
Indulge in the beauty of nature at your fingertips when you come home to the Trails of White Rock Apartments in Dallas, Tx.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
26 Units Available
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
827 sqft
Located right across from White Rock Creek and its namesake lake, this community is only minutes from Downtown Dallas. Community features include onsite gym and swimming pool. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
36 Units Available
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1200 sqft
Historic neighborhood filled with trees. Close to downtown. Renovated kitchens with granite, tile and new lighting. All-new gym and cyber caf̩, pool and community fire pit for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
76 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,341
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
32 Units Available
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1234 sqft
Located in the Lakewood area of Dallas at White Rock Lake, Lakewood Flats Apartments is a luxury apartment community with a most desirable balance, casual elegance, sophisticated urbanism and a world of style dedicated solely to you.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
25 Units Available
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1041 sqft
Luxurious community offers pool, sauna and outdoor kitchen. Units feature brushed nickel fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to some of the city's most elegant shopping and dining, near the Santa Fe Trail.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
67 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1114 sqft
NOW OPEN // Located in Northeast Dallas, Shoreview Flats is a brand-new apartment community that will deliver unparalleled luxury living and one- and two-bedroom apartments in Dallas, TX.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
10 Units Available
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St, Garland, TX
Studio
$978
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1031 sqft
Wonderful location next to the Downtown Garland DART light rail station. Walkable neighborhood. Community features a gorgeous pool, cyber cafe and modern exercise room. In-unit W/D, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
10 Units Available
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1125 sqft
We provide a one of a kind lifestyle with our generous amenities and quality service.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Lakewood Hills
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1034 sqft
Luxury living in a tropical resort-like setting in these Dallas apartments for rent, available now.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Lakewood Hills
Magnolia at Lakewood
2175 Tucker St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1140 sqft
Units feature built-in wireless Sonos speaker systems, Kohler Bluetooth shower head speakers and stainless steel appliances. Community has plunge pool, BBQ grills and gated parking courts. Close to I-30 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Lakewood Hills
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
900 sqft
The Verandah Bungalos Live here if: you consider your dog a member of your family The Verandah Bungalos have gone to the dogs...

July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mesquite rents increase sharply over the past month

Mesquite rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mesquite stand at $1,110 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,379 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Mesquite's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesquite, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mesquite

    As rents have increased marginally in Mesquite, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mesquite is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Mesquite's median two-bedroom rent of $1,379 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Mesquite's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mesquite than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMesquite 3 BedroomsMesquite Accessible ApartmentsMesquite Apartments under $1,000Mesquite Apartments under $800
    Mesquite Apartments under $900Mesquite Apartments with BalconyMesquite Apartments with GarageMesquite Apartments with GymMesquite Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMesquite Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMesquite Apartments with Parking
    Mesquite Apartments with PoolMesquite Apartments with Washer-DryerMesquite Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesquite Furnished ApartmentsMesquite Pet Friendly PlacesMesquite Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
    Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
    North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Towne Crossing

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
    El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District