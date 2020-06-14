Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

246 Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX with garage

Mesquite apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
28 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
52 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
10 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
9 Units Available
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a fun and country casual lifestyle perfect for busy people who desire the best of both worlds at Heather Creek Apartment Homes. You're just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Mesquite
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Eastern
27 Units Available
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
12 Units Available
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
837 sqft
FifteenForty offers a blend of livability, design, and quality. Located at 1540 Chenault St. in Dallas' Little Forest Hill's Neighborhood, FifteenForty is well situated with access to I-30, I-635, and Northwest Highway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Casa Linda
12 Units Available
The Elise
1720 John West Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
New West
10 Units Available
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
3 Units Available
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Updated units with ceiling fans, fireplaces and microwaves. Close to I-30, public transportation and Walmart. Dog- and cat-friendly community featuring covered parking. Close to Lake Ray Hubbard.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4108 Dragonfly Court
4108 Dragonfly Court, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2404 sqft
Better than New! Barely lived.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4035 Eagle Drive
4035 Eagle Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1419 sqft
Ready to move in property in desired Heartland location. Carpets replaced in May 2020, kitchen offers elegant maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, great open floor plan with a large backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2016 Karsen Lane
2016 Karsen Lane, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1820 sqft
Nice split bedroom home with flexible floor plan, see the plan in the transaction desk. Bedroom four could be study, den, playroom, craft or music room.
Results within 5 miles of Mesquite
Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
29 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
123 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
48 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
9 Units Available
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
969 sqft
If you dig the idea of lakeside living without leaving the city, welcome to Lakewood, which features the jewel of Dallas - White Rock Lake.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Casa View
18 Units Available
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1146 sqft
Community backs up to Lake Highlands Park and White Rock Lake. Mountain bike rentals available. Outdoor kitchen with grills and fireplace. Fitness center with spinning room. Luxury homes with black and clean steel appliances, granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
45 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
Studio
$981
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1092 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
Casa View
32 Units Available
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1411 sqft
Indulge in the beauty of nature at your fingertips when you come home to the Trails of White Rock Apartments in Dallas, Tx.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
24 Units Available
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1234 sqft
Located in the Lakewood area of Dallas at White Rock Lake, Lakewood Flats Apartments is a luxury apartment community with a most desirable balance, casual elegance, sophisticated urbanism and a world of style dedicated solely to you.
City Guide for Mesquite, TX

Welcome to Mesquite, a small town that is holding onto that true southern flavor in an age where big-city skyscrapers and suburban McMansions plague the cities and suburbs of Texas. Mesquite is simple, down-to-earth, crazy about football, and the best place in the south to witness real cowboys doing their thing, especially when the rodeo season comes around.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mesquite? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mesquite, TX

Mesquite apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

