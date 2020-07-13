Apartment List
43 Apartments under $800 for rent in Mesquite, TX

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
16 Units Available
Village Green
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
Studio
$775
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
930 sqft
Tucked away from the Dallas bustle, Pinehurst Place Apartments in Mesquite, Texas offers all the conveniences of the city without all the hassle. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, you'll be close to Downtown Dallas, and the DFW Airport.
Results within 1 mile of Mesquite
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
51 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
996 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping and dining of North Dallas. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, and wood-style flooring. Residents enjoy outdoor lounge area with pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Casa Linda
The Elise
1720 John West Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Mesquite
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
58 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At just a half-hour drive from DFW International Airport and near the action of downtown Dallas. Stroll across landscaped gardens, picnic with a barbecue and move around seamlessly, thanks to nearby public transport options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$605
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
829 sqft
Cozy apartments in Woodside feature a community swimming pool with sun-drenched deck. Quiet community with access to everything Dallas has to offer. Variety of spacious floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1156 sqft
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard, where functional style and comfort are the essence of home at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
12 Units Available
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to on-site laundry. Close to scenic White Rock Lake. Right near I-635 for convenient travel around the Dallas metro region.
Results within 10 miles of Mesquite
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Highland Hills
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1020 sqft
Discover your new home at Mountain Creek Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Mountain Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
RANDCO
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$740
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
873 sqft
We are open and excited to show you your new home.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Vickery
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
871 sqft
Located close to freeways, malls and dining in Dallas. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym. W/D sets in units, private patios/balconies and huge walk-in closets. Close to public transit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
41 Units Available
Lake Highlands
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
943 sqft
For those who believe life should be simple, stylish and modern, welcome home. Introducing AVA+OTTO, apartment livingelevated. Around here, were into a lot of things and open space tops the list.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
28 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1016 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup, fireplace and fully furnished kitchens. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking available on-site. Close to Harry Moss Park and Royal Oaks Country Club.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$718
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
905 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Vickery
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$726
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
830 sqft
Located on Park Lane and close to the local park. These luxury apartments feature a fireplace, a fully equipped modern kitchen and walk-in closets. A pleasant community offers a putting green and a pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$733
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
985 sqft
Located close to Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway and Highway 75. Seven different floor plans with French doors, w/d connections and built-in bookshelves. Community features swimming pool, playground and gated access.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
4 Units Available
Vickery
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming community conveniently close to Route 75 offers amenities such as a swimming pool, gated entrance and covered parking. One- and two-bedroom units with private patio/balcony, fireplace and W/D hookups available. Pets allowed with limitations.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
46 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1032 sqft
Just 20 minutes from downtown. Near I-635. Covered parking, gate-controlled access and pool provided. Numerous floor plans. Updated appliances, lofts and wheelchair access available. Spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
17 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$762
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1217 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
36 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
942 sqft
Well-appointed homes with European-style kitchens and large living rooms. Enjoy use of the on-site fitness center, barbecue areas, and clubhouse. Near Highway 75 and I-635 for a smooth commute. Shop and dine at Preston Royal.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
44 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1344 sqft
Located in the Lake Highlands area, this newly renovated community is close to four major highways as well as shopping and dining. Limited Access Gates, 24-hour fitness center and two swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
158 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twenty-six different floor plans, all spacious and filled with updated features. Large closets, extra storage and custom kitchens. Community has 11 swimming pools, indoor soccer field and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
41 Units Available
Old East Dallas
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
872 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Upper E in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Mesquite rents increase sharply over the past month

Mesquite rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mesquite stand at $1,110 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,379 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Mesquite's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesquite, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mesquite

    As rents have increased marginally in Mesquite, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mesquite is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Mesquite's median two-bedroom rent of $1,379 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Mesquite's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mesquite than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

