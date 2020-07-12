/
/
/
towne crossing
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:31 PM
215 Apartments for rent in Towne Crossing, Mesquite, TX
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
964 sqft
Stylish units with custom cabinetry and brushed nickel features. Community includes a laundry facility, courtyard, and hespa. Right near numerous entertainment options, including Town East Mall and Mesquite Municipal Golf Course. By I-635.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1035 sqft
When you are searching for luxury apartments in Mesquite, Texas, there is only one place you will want to be - The Place Apartments! Convenient to I-30 and I-635, you will have easy access to Dallas and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
865 sqft
Luxury community includes two pools, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Located close to I-30, the 635 LBJ Freeway and Highway 80. Apartments have covered patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens, and full washer/dryer connections.
Results within 1 mile of Towne Crossing
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
33 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
$
5 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1202 sqft
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
934 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in resort-style complex convenient to Town East Mall and Cannaday Elementary School. Patio or balcony offers view of spacious swimming pool. Extra storage available. Complimentary cable.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 30 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1023 sqft
Convenient location near Town East Mall and I-635. Community amenities include two pools, a fitness center, dog park and clubhouse. Apartments feature plentiful storage, high-speed internet and spacious floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Towne Crossing
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,243
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1146 sqft
Community backs up to Lake Highlands Park and White Rock Lake. Mountain bike rentals available. Outdoor kitchen with grills and fireplace. Fitness center with spinning room. Luxury homes with black and clean steel appliances, granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
803 sqft
Sparkling pool with sun deck, grills for poolside cook-outs. Double-gated grassy bark park. Comfortable homes with nine-foot ceilings, tile flooring, and washer/dryer connections. Walk to Audubon Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
54 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
22 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
55 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
20 Units Available
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
12 Units Available
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens, numerous windows for abundant natural light. Options for stackable washer/dryer or on-site laundry facility. Elevators for accessibility. One half mile to US-80.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
51 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
18 Units Available
The Elise
1720 John West Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$979
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1150 sqft
Sterlingshire is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXSachse, TXRockwall, TXForney, TXWylie, TX