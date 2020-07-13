94 Apartments under $900 for rent in Mesquite, TX

Apartment List
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
12 Units Available
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens, numerous windows for abundant natural light. Options for stackable washer/dryer or on-site laundry facility. Elevators for accessibility. One half mile to US-80.
1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Towne Crossing
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1035 sqft
When you are searching for luxury apartments in Mesquite, Texas, there is only one place you will want to be - The Place Apartments! Convenient to I-30 and I-635, you will have easy access to Dallas and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
964 sqft
Stylish units with custom cabinetry and brushed nickel features. Community includes a laundry facility, courtyard, and hespa. Right near numerous entertainment options, including Town East Mall and Mesquite Municipal Golf Course. By I-635.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
15 Units Available
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1012 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mesquite with frontage road access to Hwy 80. Near I-30 and I-635. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Close to shopping and dining.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
16 Units Available
Village Green
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
Studio
$775
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
930 sqft
Tucked away from the Dallas bustle, Pinehurst Place Apartments in Mesquite, Texas offers all the conveniences of the city without all the hassle. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, you'll be close to Downtown Dallas, and the DFW Airport.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
8 Units Available
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Country Club Apartments, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from all the rest! Our one- and two-bedroom apartment and townhomes offer refinished countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, walk in closets,
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Trails
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
803 sqft
Sparkling pool with sun deck, grills for poolside cook-outs. Double-gated grassy bark park. Comfortable homes with nine-foot ceilings, tile flooring, and washer/dryer connections. Walk to Audubon Park.
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
934 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in resort-style complex convenient to Town East Mall and Cannaday Elementary School. Patio or balcony offers view of spacious swimming pool. Extra storage available. Complimentary cable.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
6 Units Available
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd, Mesquite, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
967 sqft
Comfortable homes near I-30. Homes feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and ice makers. Enjoy a gym and grill area on-site. A stone's throw from DART lines. Near Eastfield College.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Towne Crossing
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
865 sqft
Luxury community includes two pools, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Located close to I-30, the 635 LBJ Freeway and Highway 80. Apartments have covered patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens, and full washer/dryer connections.
1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
51 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Casa Linda
The Elise
1720 John West Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise.
1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
996 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping and dining of North Dallas. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, and wood-style flooring. Residents enjoy outdoor lounge area with pool.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Meadowcreek
Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
881 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments close to I-465 and Downtown Indianapolis. Electric units with energy-efficient windows and new oak cabinets and kitchen countertops. Pet friendly.
1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
8 Units Available
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
837 sqft
FifteenForty offers a blend of livability, design, and quality. Located at 1540 Chenault St. in Dallas' Little Forest Hill's Neighborhood, FifteenForty is well situated with access to I-30, I-635, and Northwest Highway.
Results within 5 miles of Mesquite
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
55 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Crystal
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1085 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle.
1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Eastern
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful complex close to Lake Ray Hubbard and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious apartments with W/D hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Community has fire pit, sparkling pool and large, welcoming clubhouse.
1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
58 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At just a half-hour drive from DFW International Airport and near the action of downtown Dallas. Stroll across landscaped gardens, picnic with a barbecue and move around seamlessly, thanks to nearby public transport options.
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$605
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
829 sqft
Cozy apartments in Woodside feature a community swimming pool with sun-drenched deck. Quiet community with access to everything Dallas has to offer. Variety of spacious floor plans available.

July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Mesquite rents increase sharply over the past month

Mesquite rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mesquite stand at $1,110 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,379 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Mesquite's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesquite, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mesquite

    As rents have increased marginally in Mesquite, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mesquite is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Mesquite's median two-bedroom rent of $1,379 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Mesquite's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mesquite than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

