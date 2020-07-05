Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage with fenced in Garage in back. Close to water park and other Shopping and Restaurants. Vaulted Ceiling and a Deck to enjoy the outsides. This home will go quickly so show it now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 Laguna Bay have any available units?
126 Laguna Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Laguna Bay have?
Some of 126 Laguna Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Laguna Bay currently offering any rent specials?
126 Laguna Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.