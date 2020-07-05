126 Laguna Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage with fenced in Garage in back. Close to water park and other Shopping and Restaurants. Vaulted Ceiling and a Deck to enjoy the outsides. This home will go quickly so show it now.