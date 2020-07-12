/
/
/
vista ridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
262 Apartments for rent in Vista Ridge, Lewisville, TX
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
39 Units Available
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1379 sqft
This hip community is minutes away from shopping and dining, with high end touches like wood floors, fireplaces, and the latest appliances for kitchen and laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Vista Ridge
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
60 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
111 Units Available
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1679 sqft
Hebron 121 Station offers brand-new, luxury apartments in Lewisville, Texas, providing open and spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by palm trees, our Lewisville, TX apartments deliver the ultimate in resort-style living.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
31 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
17 Units Available
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1137 sqft
Luxury community ideal for those who need to be close to the freeway. Fantastic views. This lakeside gated community offers a grill area, fitness center, and playgrounds. Updated interiors.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,148
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1428 sqft
Convenient Lakepointe Drive location with beautiful views. Pet-friendly apartments with access to on-site dog park. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplaces and interior stairways. Access to attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Vista Ridge
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
76 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,248
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1295 sqft
Spacious and unique floor plans with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and espresso or white cabinetry. Community amenities include media lounge with billiards and shuffleboard tables.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
53 Units Available
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1626 sqft
Modeled after a Tuscan villa, St. Marin is easy to love. Luxury amenities like a putting green, a sauna and a trash valet separate it from the rest. Off Bush Turnpike in Coppell.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1180 sqft
Apartments with recently renovated interiors in attractive, landscaped grounds. Close to I-635 and Highway 114. Nearby Las Colinas has a variety of shops and restaurants. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1493 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
Located close to sports venues, retail shopping and diverse dining options. Units feature modern appliances, open interiors, wood-burning fireplaces and private outdoor space. Community has excellent customer service and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
944 sqft
The Greentree Apartments provide tenants with quick access to schools, entertainment spots, and local businesses. Their recently renovated units come equipped with hardwood floors, modern fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1390 sqft
Prime location surrounded by greenery and park space. Community offers three swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and cyber cafe. Apartments have fireplaces with mantels, sunrooms, Nest thermostats and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
50 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
990 sqft
Resort-style pool and deck with grills, shaded tables. Options for in-home washer and dryer, plus laundry facility. On-site maintenance and management, package receiving.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$868
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
986 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with cozy kitchens, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony and carport parking. Enjoy two pools, cardio fitness center, car wash. Easy access to I-35E. Close to Central Park, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
978 sqft
Fountain-fed pool and spa. Generous kitchen counter and cabinet space. Pet-friendly community with treats for pups. Just one mile to I-35E and President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
29 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
25 Units Available
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1254 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
964 sqft
Bohemian apartments located in the heart of Carrollton. Custom cabinets, ceiling fans and microwaves. Internet cafe and business center on site. Close to I-35E, President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
36 Units Available
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1786 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXCoppell, TXFlower Mound, TXFarmers Branch, TXThe Colony, TXHickory Creek, TXAddison, TX