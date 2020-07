Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool table 24hr maintenance cats allowed accessible parking 24hr laundry coffee bar online portal package receiving trash valet

Showcasing newly renovated all ground floor one and two bedroom floor plans, Cottages on Edmonds promises to deliver everything you are hoping for in your new home. Our spacious floor plans provide you with all of the comforts and luxuries you deserve such as ample closet space and open breakfast bars. Come home to a space designed with you in mind, from the stunning faux wood flooring throughout to the new stainless steel appliance set in your fully equipped kitchen. Take advantage of our many community amenities, including a billiards room and state-of-the-art fitness center. Meet with one of our professional, friendly team members today and end the search for your new home at Cottages on Edmonds! Perfectly positioned in Lewisville, TX, a progressive suburb of Dallas, residents of Cottages on Edmonds never have a reason to be bored!