710 Pampas Ricas Dr
710 Pampas Ricas Dr

710 Pampas Ricas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

710 Pampas Ricas Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
710 Pampas Ricas DR, Leander, TX 78641 - OPEN HOUSE Nov. 16th, Saturday 10am-4pm.
New paint throughout, new carpet throughout! The open floor plan is perfect for those who love to entertain and include flowing living spaces downstairs, and spacious bedrooms upstairs. Loads of new flooring, new paint, and special touches make this home a steal for the square footage! Great Leander ISD schools! Nice neighborhood parks!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,499, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,499, Available Now!
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small and Medium Dogs allowed.
Contact listing agent Roger 512-318-6116 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5148893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Pampas Ricas Dr have any available units?
710 Pampas Ricas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 710 Pampas Ricas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
710 Pampas Ricas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Pampas Ricas Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Pampas Ricas Dr is pet friendly.
Does 710 Pampas Ricas Dr offer parking?
No, 710 Pampas Ricas Dr does not offer parking.
Does 710 Pampas Ricas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Pampas Ricas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Pampas Ricas Dr have a pool?
No, 710 Pampas Ricas Dr does not have a pool.
Does 710 Pampas Ricas Dr have accessible units?
No, 710 Pampas Ricas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Pampas Ricas Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Pampas Ricas Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Pampas Ricas Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 710 Pampas Ricas Dr has units with air conditioning.
