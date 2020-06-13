268 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Leander, TX
Leander was named after the railroad official Leander "Catfish" Brown, which begs the question: Who screwed up and passed on opportunity name it Catfish, Texas!?
Leander was named after the railroad official Leander "Catfish" Brown, which begs the question: Who screwed up and passed on opportunity name it Catfish, Texas!?

Of all the suburbs of Austin, Leander might be the least-heralded, the most underrated and the one that really deserves more respect. Because whether people know it or not, Leander is actually a pretty cool city that has a friendly small-town feel, easy access to some of area's best outdoor recreation spots and seasonal festivities for residents of all ages. And because it tends to fly just under the radar, there's even more housing availability and ample opportunity for you to swoop in and find the perfect place to live. We have a feeling that Leander won't be a well-kept secret for long, so if you're thinking of settling down there, we suggest you get to it.
Finding an apartment in Leander that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.