Apartment List
/
TX
/
leander
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

268 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Leander, TX

Finding an apartment in Leander that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
36 Units Available
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
Studio
$925
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1143 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
15 Units Available
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1302 sqft
Welcome home to 22 North Apartments in Leander, TX. Situated in an Austin suburb named one of "Texas' Best Places to Live". We offer a great residential environment with exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1286 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1030 sqft
Business center, internet cafe and clubhouse. All units are tastefully decorated with modern appliances, including a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Dog park and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
$
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
24 Units Available
Lakeline Apartments
3000 Lakeline Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1143 sqft
WELCOME TO LAKELINE APARTMENTS Conveniently located to give you the lifestyle you deserve. Lakeline Apartments has one, two, three and four-bedroom floorplans all with delightful amenities you are sure to enjoy. Come visit us today!
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
$
Contact for Availability
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1775 sqft
Trailside Oaks is a brand-new luxury townhome community located in beautiful Leander, TX.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
94 Units Available
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1400 sqft
Hermosa village offers a high level of resident amenities offering a "best in class" living experience. Community amenities and the Big House design lends itself to more of a neighborhood feel, which many will find unique and attractive.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 Rutherford Drive
1305 Rutherford Drive, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2408 sqft
1305 Rutherford Drive Available 07/08/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on a Cul-De-Sac in Leander - 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 North Creek Blvd
804 North Creek Drive, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1465 sqft
This 3 bedroom home has new flooring ( no carpet ), paint throughout, new fencing and more. Fireplace, refrigerator, microwave. Easy access to183 and 183A toll, great schools and community. (RLNE5668777)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1709 W. Broade Street
1709 West Broade Street, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1581 sqft
1709 W. Broade Street Available 07/15/20 Newly built 3 bedroom in Maya Vista - In the heart of Leander and close to 183 / toll road. Two-story split plan features a spacious Great, dining contemporary kitchen ideal for entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1590 Hery Way
1590 Hero Way, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1751 sqft
3Bedroom Leander Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 300244 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300244 Property Id 300244 (RLNE5853775)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
233 Quemado Dr
233 Quemado Dr, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2055 sqft
This amazingly kept home is apart of award winning LISD and had immediate access to 183, 183A, 45, major retail, and major employers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Buttercup Court
1009 Buttercup Ct, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1641 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
13701 Hero Way
13701 West Hero Way, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
For Lease mobile home on the front side of this acreage property. Property around the hm is fenced and suitable for pets & children.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard
17601 Ronald W Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
4191 sqft
One of kind property on 6.5 Acres! Over 2,600 sq. ft. outdoor living space, fully enclosed fenced property with open area for up to 4 horses. Large fishing pond, exotic wildlife including Blackbuck and Axis Deer.

1 of 36

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1017 Sundrops Street
1017 Sundrops Street, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2017 sqft
New Construction in Oak Creek - Highly Sought After Leander ISD - Must see this brand new construction home in Oak Creek by Castle Rock Homes. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath has a lot to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Leander
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
40 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
184 Green Egret Way
184 Green Egret Way, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1907 sqft
Spacious adorable home close to shopping and transportation! - This adorable one story 4 bedroom 3 full bath home features a wide open living space highlighted by a large kitchen that extends into a dining room and generous family room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1605 Terrace View Drive
1605 Terrace View, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2416 sqft
1605 Terrace View Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS LARGE 1 STORY IN WHITESTONE OAKS - This beautiful, well-kept home has plenty of room for everyone.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
609 Brashear Lane
609 Brashear Lane, Cedar Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1699 sqft
609 Brashear Lane Available 08/14/20 4-bedroom Home in Cedar Park - Home in Cedar Grove Subdivision. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath home has a nice floorplan with high ceilings and kitchen open to the living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2502 Cynthia Court
2502 Cynthia Court, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1605 sqft
2502 Cynthia Court Available 07/15/20 Block House Creek - Acclaimed Leander ISD - Block House Creek- Well Maintained And Upgraded Home In Acclaimed Leander ISD. GREAT LOCATION. Spacious 3bedroom 2.5 Bath.
City Guide for Leander, TX

Leander was named after the railroad official Leander "Catfish" Brown, which begs the question: Who screwed up and passed on opportunity name it Catfish, Texas!?

Of all the suburbs of Austin, Leander might be the least-heralded, the most underrated and the one that really deserves more respect. Because whether people know it or not, Leander is actually a pretty cool city that has a friendly small-town feel, easy access to some of area's best outdoor recreation spots and seasonal festivities for residents of all ages. And because it tends to fly just under the radar, there's even more housing availability and ample opportunity for you to swoop in and find the perfect place to live. We have a feeling that Leander won't be a well-kept secret for long, so if you're thinking of settling down there, we suggest you get to it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Leander, TX

Finding an apartment in Leander that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeander 3 BedroomsLeander Accessible ApartmentsLeander Apartments with Balcony
Leander Apartments with GarageLeander Apartments with GymLeander Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLeander Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLeander Apartments with Parking
Leander Apartments with PoolLeander Apartments with Washer-DryerLeander Dog Friendly ApartmentsLeander Pet Friendly PlacesLeander Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District