268 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Leander, TX

Leander was named after the railroad official Leander "Catfish" Brown, which begs the question: Who screwed up and passed on opportunity name it Catfish, Texas!?

Of all the suburbs of Austin, Leander might be the least-heralded, the most underrated and the one that really deserves more respect. Because whether people know it or not, Leander is actually a pretty cool city that has a friendly small-town feel, easy access to some of area's best outdoor recreation spots and seasonal festivities for residents of all ages. And because it tends to fly just under the radar, there's even more housing availability and ample opportunity for you to swoop in and find the perfect place to live. We have a feeling that Leander won't be a well-kept secret for long, so if you're thinking of settling down there, we suggest you get to it. See more