2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
135 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Leander, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
36 Units Available
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1143 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
$
50 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
28 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
14 Units Available
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1133 sqft
Welcome home to 22 North Apartments in Leander, TX. Situated in an Austin suburb named one of "Texas' Best Places to Live". We offer a great residential environment with exceptional amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way, Leander, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1030 sqft
Business center, internet cafe and clubhouse. All units are tastefully decorated with modern appliances, including a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Dog park and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
94 Units Available
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West, Leander, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1216 sqft
Hermosa village offers a high level of resident amenities offering a "best in class" living experience. Community amenities and the Big House design lends itself to more of a neighborhood feel, which many will find unique and attractive.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1132 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
24 Units Available
Lakeline Apartments
3000 Lakeline Blvd, Leander, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1002 sqft
WELCOME TO LAKELINE APARTMENTS Conveniently located to give you the lifestyle you deserve. Lakeline Apartments has one, two, three and four-bedroom floorplans all with delightful amenities you are sure to enjoy. Come visit us today!
Results within 1 mile of Leander
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
39 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1083 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1905 Yaupon Trail Unit B
1905 Yaupon Trail, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
978 sqft
1905 Yaupon Trail Unit B Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit for lease! - This property has a spacious, private backyard and a garage. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and dining area with an open concept into the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Leander
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
898 sqft
Suburban Austin apartment homes close to The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park and The Arboretum. Five unique floor plans with washer/dryer in all, nine-foot ceilings and large closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
43 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1264 sqft
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
27 Units Available
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1045 sqft
Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool and trash valet. Located in Cedar Park, TX, close to parks and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1199 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
34 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden at Cedar Park is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing an opulent living experience for its community members.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
958 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 183. Apartment amenities include wood-style floors, garden soaking tubs and private patios or balconies. Community offers a clubhouse lounge with Wi-Fi cafe, bark park and swimming pool with sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1127 sqft
Contemporary living close to public transport, with easy access to Hwys 45 and 183 and Downtown Austin. Units with upgraded features, including double vanity sinks, huge walk-in closets and full-size washers/dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
44 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1023 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and large bedrooms. Residents get access to a business center, grilling station, and pool. Right by US 183 for convenient transportation. Shop, dine, and play at nearby Lakeline Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
21 Units Available
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1104 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
26 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1139 sqft
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
29 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1148 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
