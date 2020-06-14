Apartment List
150 Apartments for rent in Leander, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Leander renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
35 Units Available
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
Studio
$960
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1143 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1286 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1030 sqft
Business center, internet cafe and clubhouse. All units are tastefully decorated with modern appliances, including a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Dog park and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
26 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
46 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
15 Units Available
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1302 sqft
Welcome home to 22 North Apartments in Leander, TX. Situated in an Austin suburb named one of "Texas' Best Places to Live". We offer a great residential environment with exceptional amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Contact for Availability
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1775 sqft
Trailside Oaks is a brand-new luxury townhome community located in beautiful Leander, TX.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1305 Rutherford Drive
1305 Rutherford Drive, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2408 sqft
1305 Rutherford Drive Available 07/08/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on a Cul-De-Sac in Leander - 4 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Leander
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
40 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1605 Terrace View Drive
1605 Terrace View, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2416 sqft
1605 Terrace View Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS LARGE 1 STORY IN WHITESTONE OAKS - This beautiful, well-kept home has plenty of room for everyone.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2502 Cynthia Court
2502 Cynthia Court, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1605 sqft
2502 Cynthia Court Available 07/15/20 Block House Creek - Acclaimed Leander ISD - Block House Creek- Well Maintained And Upgraded Home In Acclaimed Leander ISD. GREAT LOCATION. Spacious 3bedroom 2.5 Bath.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
401 Norcia LOOP
401 Norcia Loop, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2547 sqft
Beautiful & spacious single story home! Open floor plan w/ amazing storage & plantation shutters throughout. Main living features wood flooring, built-in entertainment enter, large center kitchen island & built-in bench seating in dining area.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
212 Grosseto LN
212 Grosseto Lane, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2829 sqft
New Price! 3 CAR GARAGE - Beautiful 1.5 story home on large lot. Spacious open & bright kitchen/living/dining. Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, glass tile back-splash, high quality cabinetry, soaring ceilings, wood floors & stone detail.
Results within 5 miles of Leander
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
29 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
27 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1290 sqft
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
44 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
Suburban Austin apartment homes close to The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park and The Arboretum. Five unique floor plans with washer/dryer in all, nine-foot ceilings and large closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
27 Units Available
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1263 sqft
Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool and trash valet. Located in Cedar Park, TX, close to parks and schools.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
34 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden at Cedar Park is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing an opulent living experience for its community members.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
19 Units Available
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1361 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and large bedrooms. Residents get access to a business center, grilling station, and pool. Right by US 183 for convenient transportation. Shop, dine, and play at nearby Lakeline Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,067
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1236 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Lake Travis. Fully featured, resort-like apartment living with hardwood floors, granite countertops and spacious patio. Pet-friendly property. Washer/dryer hookup provided, along with dishwashers and modern appliances throughout.
City Guide for Leander, TX

Leander was named after the railroad official Leander "Catfish" Brown, which begs the question: Who screwed up and passed on opportunity name it Catfish, Texas!?

Of all the suburbs of Austin, Leander might be the least-heralded, the most underrated and the one that really deserves more respect. Because whether people know it or not, Leander is actually a pretty cool city that has a friendly small-town feel, easy access to some of area's best outdoor recreation spots and seasonal festivities for residents of all ages. And because it tends to fly just under the radar, there's even more housing availability and ample opportunity for you to swoop in and find the perfect place to live. We have a feeling that Leander won't be a well-kept secret for long, so if you're thinking of settling down there, we suggest you get to it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Leander, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Leander renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

